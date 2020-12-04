CM Seminar: Valuing Heterogeneity in HCI through the Lens of Subcultures

Abstract:

Many of us belong to one or more subcultures in our personal and professional lives (e.g., folk musicians, tech workers in Silicon Valley). Subcultures provide a space for us to enact shared values and practices that may lie outside those of mainstream society. Despite this outward affinity, subcultures are an information-rich site for the value tensions and debates we have everywhere. In this talk, I will describe past and current HCI research from my Authentic User Experience lab on valuing heterogeneity through our research on subcultures. First, we conduct fieldwork to identify diverse values and practices around technology. Second, we theorize, develop methods, and build systems to reckon with this heterogeneity. Lastly, I will describe new projects focusing not only on values and practices, but the heterogenous ways we emote about and with technologies. Taken together, these studies can enrich HCI by considering how technologies can reconcile the heterogenous voices in a culture with the researcher’s own values.

Bio:

Norman Makoto Su is an Associate Professor in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering at Indiana University Bloomington. His research interests lie in human–computer interaction (HCI) and computer–supported cooperative work (CSCW). He directs the Authentic User Experience (AUX) lab which integrates empirical and humanistic methods to characterize the relationship of technology with subcultures and design systems to support their notion of authenticity. He is a recipient of the NSF CAREER award to conduct research on data-driven technologies to support rural subcultures in the US. He has also received funding from HP Labs and Facebook. His research has been published in top venues such as CHI, ToCHI, DIS, CSCW, ECSCW, HRI, and ICWSM. Norman received his Ph.D. in Information and Computer Science from the University of California, Irvine (2009) and a B.A. in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley. Previously, he was a postdoctoral research fellow in the School of Information and Library Studies at University College Dublin, Ireland. He has done internships at PARC, The Aerospace Corporation, and IBM.

