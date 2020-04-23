Watch UCSC participants talk about hope during TEDx Santa Cruz

Stay Informed:
Last December, TEDx Santa Cruz hosted a day-long extravaganza of talks curated around the theme of "The Art of Hope." Those talks, including ones by several UCSC affiliates, are now available for online viewing.
Here's a rundown of UCSC participants and the titles of their talks:
Roxanne Beltran, postdoctoral fellow in ecology and evolutionary biology
The Hope of Diversity
Sue Carter, professor of physics and director of the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development
Dedicated to Undergraduate Opportunities to Make a Difference through Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity
Ryan Coonerty, lecturer in legal studies
Local Government: Where Democracy Goes to Live
David Deamer, research professor of biomolecular engineering
The Arc of the Scientific Universe is Long
Phillip Hammack, professor of psychology
The Radical Authenticity Revolution
Sylvanna Falcón, professor of Latin American and Latino studies
The Ingredients of Activism
David T. Lee, assistant professor of computational media
Apprenticeship Learning and Tech for Good
Kyle Robertson, co-founder of the Center for Public Philosophy
The Philosophy of Hope and Despair
Karelle Siellez, astrophysicist
Science
Barry Sinervo, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology
Climate Cancer Crisis: An Allegorical Tale