Two UCSC engineers elected IEEE Fellows

Leila Parsa, professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Baskin School of Engineering, and Lise Getoor, professor of computer science and engineering, have been elected Fellows of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Parsa was recognized “for contributions to control of multi-phase permanent magnet electrical drives.” Her research interests are in design and control of electric machines, drives, and power electronic converters, and she has published over 130 papers in these areas.

Parsa has received several awards, including the 2009 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award and the 2007 IEEE Industry Applications Society Outstanding Young Member Award. She served as technical program co-chair of the IEEE International Electric Machines and Drives Conference in 2015, and as the chair of IEEE Industrial Electronics Society Electrical Machines Technical Committee in 2011 and 2012. Currently, she is an associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications and an editor of IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion.

Parsa earned her Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Texas A&M University. She joined the UCSC faculty in 2017.

Getoor was recognized “for contributions to machine learning and reasoning under uncertainty.” She has conducted ground-breaking research that bridges machine learning, databases, and artificial intelligence, founding an important and influential subfield of machine learning and artificial intelligence known as statistical relational learning (SRL), which integrates logical and probabilistic reasoning. An open-source toolkit, called Probabilistic Soft Logic, developed by Getoor’s group at UCSC, has been applied to a wide range of machine learning problems.

As part of a multi-institutional research institute funded by a major NSF program in data science (TRIPODS), Getoor leads an interdisciplinary group at UCSC focused on developing a theory of data science applied to uncertain and heterogeneous graph and network data. She also directs the D3 Data Science Research Center, a collaboration between academia and industry designed to develop open-source tools for collecting data, discovering patterns, and making decisions.

Getoor earned her B.S. at UC Santa Barbara, M.S. at UC Berkeley, and Ph.D. at Stanford University, all in computer science. She joined the UCSC faculty in 2013.

IEEE Fellow is a prestigious honor given to IEEE members with an outstanding record of accomplishments. The IEEE is the world's leading professional association dedicated to the advancement of technology. The IEEE publishes 30 percent of the world's literature in the electrical and electronics engineering and computer science fields, and has developed more than 1,300 active industry standards.