According to data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), less than 30 percent of STEM researchers worldwide are women and only around 30 percent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education. This highlights the ongoing need to bridge the gender gap by empowering more women to pursue STEM education and careers.

February 11th marks the 6th International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This year’s theme, Women scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, commemorates the collective contributions by women scientists and engineers to help curb the pandemic: conducting impactful research, expanding local testing efforts, and developing a vaccine in less than a year.

In addition to honoring all women scientists and engineers on this international day of recognition, it’s a perfect opportunity to highlight Baskin Engineering student organizations that help foster an increased representation of women in STEM and ensure women scientists and engineers at UC Santa Cruz have the support and resources they need to be successful.

There are four Baskin Engineering student organizations dedicated to promoting women in science and engineering: Association of Computing Machinery – Women (ACM-W), Girls Who Code, Society of Women Engineers (SWE), and Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE).

The Association of Computing Machinery – Women (ACM-W) is a STEM club that serves women in computing majors. Through various events and programming, ACM-W aims to prepare women for successful careers in the computing field.

The Girls Who Code club is available to all UCSC women; members do not have to be associated with one of Baskin Engineering’s degree programs. The mission behind Girls Who Code is to support and engage women interested in technical fields through discussion sessions and networking opportunities.

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is an educational organization dedicated to empowering women engineers. Through development programs, events, and scholarships, SWE prepares women to be leaders in the field of engineering.

Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) is a student-run organization that offers events throughout the year to engage UCSC women interested in pursuing science and engineering careers. Recruit, retain, reform is their motto, hoping to increase representation of women in STEM.

To learn more about these and other student engineering organizations, please visit: https://undergrad.soe.ucsc.edu/student-organizations.