STEM Diversity Programs honored by ‘Insight into Diversity’ magazine

Insight into Diversity magazine has recognized the STEM Diversity Programs at UC Santa Cruz with its 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award.

UCSC will be featured along with 49 other recipients in the September 2020 issue of Insight Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Winners were selected based on efforts to inspire and encourage a new generation of young people to consider careers in STEM through mentoring, teaching, research, and successful programs and initiatives.

Yulianna Ortega, director of the Office of STEM Diversity Programs, praised the dedication of her team of staff, faculty, and students. “Our work focuses on shaping future leaders that will diversify the multiple facets of science, policy, administration, faculty, and scholarly contributions to our society,” Ortega said. “We have the privilege to work with talented and exceptional students every day, and each day we are reminded of why diversity equals excellence.”

The UCSC STEM Diversity Programs encompass a variety of programs that support underrepresented students in STEM fields. The Office of STEM Diversity Programs is an umbrella office that includes programs funded by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, as well as state-funded and donor-supported programs.

“We know that many STEM programs are not always recognized for their success, dedication, and mentorship for underrepresented students,” said Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of Insight Into Diversity magazine. “We want to honor the schools and organizations that have created programs that inspire and encourage young people who may currently be in or are interested in a future career in STEM. We are proud to honor these programs as role models to other institutions of higher education and beyond.”