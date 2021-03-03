Shiva Abbaszadeh wins Tracy Lynn Faber Memorial Award

Shiva Abbaszadeh, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC Santa Cruz, has been awarded the Tracy Lynn Faber Memorial Award from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) for her outstanding contributions to high-resolution direct-conversion radiation detectors for medical imaging applications.

Abbaszadeh’s Radiological Instrumentation Laboratory at UCSC develops tools for radiation detection and imaging applications. She received her Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering in 2014 at the University of Waterloo (Ontario, Canada), where she developed robust, high-sensitivity detectors for medical imaging and chemical analysis. As a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University, she developed a molecular imaging system and data processing algorithms for small animal imaging. She established the Radiological Instrumentation Laboratory at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before joining the UCSC faculty in 2019.

The Tracy Lynn Faber Memorial Award, which includes an honorarium and a plaque, is given each year to support advancement of women in medical imaging sciences by the SNMMI’s Physics, Instrumentation and Data Sciences Council. Abbaszadeh was unanimously selected by the committee as the winner of the 2021 award. She will be honored during the SNMMI Annual Meeting in June, which will be held virtually this year.