Reserve study space in Science & Engineering Library

Beginning Feb. 16, 2021, the University Library will offer currently registered students who live on or off campus reservable individual quiet study spaces with access to power/wifi in the Science & Engineering Library. The S&E Library study space will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Students may reserve the individual spaces for up to four hours by using the library resource reservation system.

Students who use the Science & Engineering Library study space must be registered with the Student Health Center for COVID-19 symptom screenings/testing and present a GREEN Health e-Messenger Badge before entering. Once inside students are required to wear masks at all times, observe physical distancing and wipe down study space surfaces with provided disinfectant supplies before/after use. The S&E Library study spaces do not include access to library collections or other physical resources, public computing/printing, classrooms, offices or group study rooms. Questions or feedback regarding the S&E Library study space can be submitted to: library@ucsc.edu.