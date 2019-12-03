Nine UCSC speakers join TEDx Santa Cruz extravaganza Dec. 7

Nine UCSC affiliates will join novelist Jonathan Franzen and a host of other speakers for TEDx Santa Cruz, a daylong extravaganza focused this year on the "Art of Hope," on Saturday, Dec. 7.

TEDx Santa Cruz is an independently organized event that builds on the popularity of TED Talks, which feature expert speakers addressing topics as diverse as education, business, science, technology, and creativity.

Each speaker delivers an impactful, curated talk or performance intended to inspire those in the audience. The event takes place at the Rio Theatre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Speakers with a UCSC affiliation include:

Roxanne Beltran, postdoctoral fellow in ecology and evolutionary biology

Ryan Coonerty, lecturer in politics and chair of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors

David Deamer, research professor of biomolecular engineering

Sylvanna Falcón, associate professor of Latin American and Latino studies and founder of the Human Rights Investigations Lab

Phil Hammack, professor of psychology and director of the Sexual and Gender Diversity Laboratory

David Lee, assistant professor of computational media

Kyle Robertson, lecturer in philosophy and co-founder of The Center for Public Philosophy

Karelle Siellez, postdoctoral researcher in astronomy

Barry Sinervo, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology

Nada Miljkovic, the lead organizer of TEDx Santa Cruz, is also an alumna (MFA '09, digital arts and new media) and an instructor on campus.