Nine UCSC speakers join TEDx Santa Cruz extravaganza Dec. 7

Monday, December 2, 2019
Nine UCSC affiliates will join novelist Jonathan Franzen and a host of other speakers for TEDx Santa Cruz, a daylong extravaganza focused this year on the "Art of Hope," on Saturday, Dec. 7.

TEDx Santa Cruz is an independently organized event that builds on the popularity of TED Talks, which feature expert speakers addressing topics as diverse as education, business, science, technology, and creativity.

Each speaker delivers an impactful, curated talk or performance intended to inspire those in the audience. The event takes place at the Rio Theatre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Speakers with a UCSC affiliation include: 

  • Roxanne Beltran, postdoctoral fellow in ecology and evolutionary biology
  • Ryan Coonerty, lecturer in politics and chair of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors
  • David Deamer, research professor of biomolecular engineering
  • Sylvanna Falcón, associate professor of Latin American and Latino studies and founder of the Human Rights Investigations Lab
  • Phil Hammack, professor of psychology and director of the Sexual and Gender Diversity Laboratory
  • David Lee, assistant professor of computational media
  • Kyle Robertson, lecturer in philosophy and co-founder of The Center for Public Philosophy
  • Karelle Siellez, postdoctoral researcher in astronomy
  • Barry Sinervo, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology

Nada Miljkovic, the lead organizer of TEDx Santa Cruz, is also an alumna (MFA '09, digital arts and new media) and an instructor on campus.

 