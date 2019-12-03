Nine UCSC speakers join TEDx Santa Cruz extravaganza Dec. 7

Nine UCSC affiliates will join novelist Jonathan Franzen and a host of other speakers for TEDx Santa Cruz, a daylong extravaganza focused this year on the "Art of Hope," on Saturday, Dec. 7.
TEDx Santa Cruz is an independently organized event that builds on the popularity of TED Talks, which feature expert speakers addressing topics as diverse as education, business, science, technology, and creativity.
Each speaker delivers an impactful, curated talk or performance intended to inspire those in the audience. The event takes place at the Rio Theatre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.
Speakers with a UCSC affiliation include:
Nada Miljkovic, the lead organizer of TEDx Santa Cruz, is also an alumna (MFA '09, digital arts and new media) and an instructor on campus.