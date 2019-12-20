The Next Decade in Engineering

To celebrate the dawn of a new decade, we asked Baskin School of Engineering faculty a couple of questions about what they thought might happen in the next ten years… What do you think might happen? Send us a note at jmcgirk@ucsc.edu

What’s a big breakthrough or discovery you can imagine happening in your field within the next ten years?

I predict that by the end of the next decade we will see significant advances in brain-computer interface technology, with medical brain-computer interfaces for impaired patients common enough that there is serious conversation about making the technology available to healthy people. At the same time, progress in ex vivo cerebral organoids will allow broad experimental interaction with living neural circuits in a laboratory setting, greatly enhancing our understanding of how our brain circuitry adapts, and giving us a much deeper understanding of the biological basis for human developmental disorders.

David Haussler, distinguished professor of biomolecular engineering, Scientific Director, UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute, Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Scientific Co-Director, California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences (QB3)

Telomere-to-Telomere phased human genomes for $250. 'Telomere-to-Telomere' means that all chromosomes will sequenced end-to-end. 'Phased' means that chromosomes from a person's mother and father can be assembled and catalogued separately from one-another rather than jumbled together as is the case now.

Mark Akeson, professor of biomolecular engineering and UC Genomics Institute

Someone will discover how a system of organic molecules can assemble into structures capable of reproducing themselves. This will give us insight into the fundamental question of how life can begin on habitable planets such as the Earth and Mars.

David Deamer, research professor of biomolecular engineering

Having a backup of our organs generated from our stem cells.

Ali Shariatri, assistant professor of biomolecular engineering

The way we interact with computers is going to change from “It’s a calculator that is always correct" to "I don’t always agree with what it says.”

Right now if I try to tell my bank 'your computer is wrong, I don’t owe you money' I would be laughed at. I think most people tend to believe their computers. We are right on the cusp of deploying computers in ways that will force us to change this interaction. I think an everyday example is when Netflix recommends movies to you. It probably doesn’t get it right all the time. That is, you disagree with the computer. Some judicial districts already use an algorithm no one understands to decide if someone should get bail or not. It’s probably 'right' about as often as Netflix is. It’s going to become acceptable to 'disagree' with the computer.

There is a lot more nuance in this topic of course, but I can see it coming. I don’t agree with all people. Neither will I agree with all computers.

James Davis, professor of computer science

In 25 years data science will have understood where the use cases [of the combination of artificial intelligence and big data] are appropriate, where they’re inappropriate and by really diving deep into understanding where they’re inappropriate, we will be able to think through our own human values about ethics, social justice and the kind of world we want to live in.

Lise Getoor, professor of computer science (from an earlier interview)

Push-button reproducibility of most publications in computer systems will turn all important computer systems publications into hands-on experiences in the classrooms.

Carlos Maltzahn, founder and director of the UC Santa Cruz Center for Research in Open Source Software (CROSS), adjunct professor of computer science and engineering, director, Systems Research Lab (SRL), director, Institute for Scalable Scientific Data Management (ISSDM)

One of the most interesting and useful advances I can imagine is the ability to control fully 3D virtual characters in a digital domain by voice and gesture. Just as a director can block out and then refine their cast’s performance on stage, so an animator should be able to direct their characters without the need for constant fine grained adjustment of rigs and keys. “Fred, move closer to the table as if you feel Mary is a threat,” should result in a series of actions that look as natural as if they were recorded by a motion capture suit on a live performer. “John, make your expressions of amusement stronger and direct them particularly at Andy,” might be another. Of course this also has potential for the transmission of plays, instruction, and news reporting; if characters are already downloaded into an installed player, then dialog, scenes, and action can be defined and transmitted with minimal bandwidth and maximum potential for speed and local storage.

Chris Yonge, lecturer in digital modeling and animation

Advances in manufacturing and readout technology are going to help us build instrumentation such as very high performance positron emission tomography (which is my area of research) that will enable us to to answer questions we weren’t able to before and ask questions we hadn’t even thought of. For example, right now we’re building a whole-body positron emission tomography system and using it we’re able to investigate and experiment on chronic diseases in a way we couldn’t ever before.

Shiva Abbaszadeh, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering

I work in soft robotics. I envision soft technologies integrated into many existing devices. This will open the doors to robots, from more sophisticated surgical tools to material handling for order fulfillment to robot assistants.

Michael Wehner, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering

What else might happen in the next ten years (engineering-wise)?

We’re at the beginning of a paradigm shift in technology. Massive increases in our ability to process data combined with fields like biology, machine learning will bring enormous advances.

Alexander Wolf, dean of the Baskin School of Engineering, distinguished professor of computer science and engineering

Hacking and misuse of the internet will become so pervasive that anonymity will be greatly reduced, attribution will increase, and laws like liable and slander will come into effect for internet sites as they are for print media.

John Vescke, professor emeritus, electrical and computer engineering

In non-urban areas, including the UCSC campus, we will have reliable power even with our intermittent connection to the grid. This will be achieved by investment in local generation (PV, wind) plus battery banks for buffering between supply and need. Computer-aided load management will keep the supply and demand balanced. Over the long run this will give non-urban communities better power resilience than dense urban areas, and at a lower net cost.

Patrick Mantey, Jack Baskin Professor of Computer Engineering Emeritus, Founding Dean, Baskin School of Engineering, Professor Emeritus / Recall Research Professor, electrical and computer engineering, director, Senior Design Capstone

The next decade we are going to be having a lot of growing pains with the internet of things (IoT). A lot of new technologies are going to be deployed and attacks discovered and new vulnerabilities revealed. But overall I’m optimistic that security will improve. We’re going to need a lot of work on security mechanisms, but also on incentivizing manufacturers and operators to invest more into security technologies. Some of this might have to come from legislation. California was actually the first state to start mandating IoT cybersecurity guidelines.

Drones and autonomous vehicles will also become much more pervasive. I think we’ll have to figure out the security and privacy concerns of having all these devices operating and working in concert. Having so many eyes in the sky will make security challenging. I think the same can be said for autonomous vehicles, we’ll see some of the same growing pains—for example there was a woman killed in Arizona recently by an autonomous vehicle.

Alvaro Cardenas, associate professor of computer science and engineering

The world is becoming ever more interdisciplinary. We are already seeing fields merge. That will continue until we see engineers working seamlessly with artists and psychologists, and learning the disciplines of those fields.

Michael Wehner, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering

The population is getting older, which means health, wellbeing and rehabilitation applications will become more important than ever. Sensor technologies have improved. My generation, the generation that will reach their 60s, ten, fifteen years from now will contain many people who grew up playing games—and that means game designers, working with medical professionals will be able to create ‘serious games’ that entertain while evaluating their players’ health, looking for declines in cognitive functioning or point to areas that can be improved.

Sri Kurniawan, professor of computational media (from an earlier interview)