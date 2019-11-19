List of most highly cited researchers features 18 UCSC scientists and engineers

A new list of the world's most highly cited researchers includes 18 scientists and engineers at UC Santa Cruz.

The 2019 Highly Cited Researchers list, released November 19 by the Web of Science Group, identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1% by citations for their field and year of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers.

UCSC faculty on the list include Natalie Batalha and Jonathan Fortney, both professors of astronomy and astrophysics, and Garth Illingworth, professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics; David Haussler, professor of biomolecular engineering and director of the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute; and Jin Zhang and Yat Li, both professors of chemistry and biochemistry, and Yichuan Ling, a former graduate student in Li’s lab.

The list also includes Mark Diekhans, technical director of the Genomics Institute’s Computational Genomics Laboratory, and James Kent, creator and director of the UCSC Genome Browser, along with nine other members of the Genome Browser Team: Galt Barber, Hiram Clawson, Rachel Harte, Angie Hinrichs, Donna Karolchik, Robert Kuhn, Brian Raney, Kate Rosenbloom, and Ann Zweig.

The 2019 list includes 6,217 highly cited researchers in various fields from nearly 60 nations. The methodology behind the list draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts from the Institute for Scientific Information at the Web of Science Group.

A total of 3,517 researchers are recognized for their performance in the 21 ESI fields, and 2,492 for cross-field performance, for a total of 6,009 unique researchers, as some Highly Cited Researchers appear in more than one field.

This is the second year that researchers with cross-field impact—those with exceptional broad performance based on high impact papers across several fields—have been identified. UC Santa Cruz researchers recognized for cross-field impact include Jin Zhang, Yichuan Ling, and Rachel Harte.

The full 2019 Highly Cited Researchers list and executive summary can be found here, and the methodology can be found here.

