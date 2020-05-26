Engineering student award winners of Spring 2020

Congratulations slug engineers!

Chancellor’s Awards (Spring 2020)

From the Dean’s Award recipient list, the Chancellor’s Award recognizes the top three projects from each division. These students are given an additional $500 award.

Students and white-collar working individuals in modern society spend most of their day sitting down on a chair. In this state, most individuals pay little to no attention to maintaining a healthy posture. Improper posture affects the physical and mental state of an individual. This project is aimed at improving postural habits and preventing posture-related injuries and effects. The team built a consumer electronic product that alerts the user if their posture deviates from a healthy standard when seated. The seat cover contains a multiplex of capacitive proximity, ultrasonic and force sensors, with the aim of evaluating the user’s posture with sufficient coverage of their body from their neck to their thighs, and alerting them when their posture is improper.

Ali Fallahi, Bioengineering BS



Christopher Robert Cheney, Bioengineering BS



Zachary Joseph Haughton, Bioengineering BS

Rip currents are like rivers of fast-moving water that can quickly carry the unwary out to sea. This project develops a flow-based method of detecting rip currents from short video clips.

Issei Mori, Computer Science BS

Introns are sequences interrupting genes that must be removed from mRNA before translation, and are a hallmark of eukaryotic genomes. Gozashti developed a computational pipeline for introner element detection and implemented it on all annotated assemblies on the Genbank database available through NCBI.

Landen Zackery Gozashti, Bioengineering BS

Dean’s Awards (Spring 2020)

The following students won the Dean’s Award of $100 for outstanding achievement in their division. Recipients are considered for the Chancellor’s Award. Winners of the Chancellor’s award also receive a Dean’s Award.

Trevor Jay Ridgley, Biomolecular Engr & Bioinf BS

Liam Herrera Tran, Bioengineering BS

Serafina Maria Nieves, Bioengineering BS

Preet Kaur, Bioinformatics BS & Bioengineering BS



Landen Zackery Gozashti, Bioengineering BS

Matthew Arthur Cattle, Bioengineering BS

James Robert Hahn, Bioengineering BS



Andrew Zarzar, Bioengineering BS



Aren Kent Pageler, Biomolecular Engr & Bioinf BS



Ikenna Anigbogu, Bioengineering BS



Jiasui Xu, Bioengineering BS



Jonah Pierce, Bioengineering BS



Liana Beld, Molec Cell Develop Biology BS



Preet Kaur, Bioinformatics BS & Bioengineering BS



Marcella Isabella Mirabelli, Molec Cell Develop Biology BS



Marcus Strauss, Computer Science BS



Martina Pedersen, Bioengineering BS



Melody Azimi, Biomolecular Engr & Bioinf BS



Rita Ousterhout, Molec Cell Develop Biology BS



Shayan Vahdani, Molec Cell Develop Biology BS



Varuna Dharasker, Bioengineering BS & Molec Cell Develop Biology BS

Balaram Das Behera, Computer Science BS

Huffman Prize (Spring 2020)

Jordan Ford, Bioengineering BS

Patrick Mantey Undergraduate Student Leadership Award (Spring 2020)