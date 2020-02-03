Engineering speaker series highlights diverse voices in tech

The Baskin School of Engineering is presenting Diverse Voices 2020, a professional speaker series running through May 14 and featuring a diverse group of industry leaders, including alum Tara Hernandez (Cowell '95, computer and information sciences).

The Diverse Voices Speaker Series started last year as part of ongoing efforts to get a more diverse population interested in pursuing engineering degrees and careers in technology.

The line-up of speakers for Diverse Voices 2020 includes:

Bethany Pagels-Minor , Senior Engineering Program Manager at Apple (February 19): "How To Find the Right Fit for You in Tech"

Tara Hernandez , Senior Engineer Manager at Google (March 11): "Data-Driven Diversity: High-Tech Industry's Best Return on Investment"

Cornell Verdeja-Woodson , Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Looker (April 14): "The Best Thing I Almost Never Had"

Laura Mather, CEO and Entrepreneur (May 14): "5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting a Company"

All of the talks will be held in the BSOE Events Center (E2 180) at 5 p.m. Food will be provided by Baskin Engineering. Registration and additional information is available online at Diverse Voices 2020.