Engineering speaker series highlights diverse voices in tech

The Baskin School of Engineering is presenting Diverse Voices 2020, a professional speaker series running through May 14 and featuring a diverse group of industry leaders, including alum Tara Hernandez (Cowell '95, computer and information sciences).
The Diverse Voices Speaker Series started last year as part of ongoing efforts to get a more diverse population interested in pursuing engineering degrees and careers in technology.
The line-up of speakers for Diverse Voices 2020 includes:
All of the talks will be held in the BSOE Events Center (E2 180) at 5 p.m. Food will be provided by Baskin Engineering. Registration and additional information is available online at Diverse Voices 2020.