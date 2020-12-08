Electrical engineer Leila Parsa elected IEEE Fellow

Leila Parsa, a professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Baskin School of Engineering at UC Santa Cruz, has been elected a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Parsa was recognized “for contributions to control of multi-phase permanent magnet electrical drives.” Her research interests are in design and control of electric machines, drives, and power electronic converters, and she has published over 130 papers in these areas.

Parsa has received several awards, including the 2009 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award and the 2007 IEEE Industry Applications Society Outstanding Young Member Award. She served as technical program co-chair of the IEEE International Electric Machines and Drives Conference in 2015, and as the chair of IEEE Industrial Electronics Society Electrical Machines Technical Committee in 2011 and 2012. Currently, she is an associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications and an editor of IEEE Transactions on Energy Conversion.

Parsa earned her Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Texas A&M University. She joined the UCSC faculty in 2017.

IEEE Fellow is a prestigious honor given to IEEE members with an outstanding record of accomplishments. The IEEE is the world's leading professional association dedicated to the advancement of technology. The IEEE publishes 30 percent of the world's literature in the electrical and electronics engineering and computer science fields, and has developed more than 1,300 active industry standards.