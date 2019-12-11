Electrical engineer Keith Corzine elected IEEE Fellow

Keith Corzine, a professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Baskin School of Engineering at UC Santa Cruz, has been elected a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Corzine was recognized “for contributions to topology and control of multilevel converters.” He has extensive experience and expertise in the areas of power electronics, electric machinery, power systems, renewable energy, and microgrids. Corzine has made important contributions in the areas of multilevel power converters and power system stability, and holds 4 U.S. patents related to power electronics. He has worked with the U.S. Navy on ship power systems and has worked with a number of industrial partners on power electronic projects.

Corzine earned his B.S., MS., and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri, Rolla. He joined the UCSC faculty in 2017.

IEEE Fellow is a distinction reserved for select IEEE members whose extraordinary accomplishments are deemed fitting of this prestigious honor. The IEEE is the world's leading professional association dedicated to the advancement of technology. The IEEE publishes 30% of the world's literature in the electrical and electronics engineering and computer science fields, and has developed more than 1,300 active industry standards.