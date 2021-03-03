Diverse Voices 2021: Promoting diversity in STEM education and careers

Diverse Voices, a Baskin School of Engineering professional speaker series spotlighting industry leaders and Baskin Engineering alumni, returns in April 2021 for its third season. The Diverse Voices series aims to promote diversity in engineering and tech and inspire more individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue STEM education and careers.

This year, due to COVID-19 regulations, the series will take place over Zoom on the following dates: April 6, April 21, May 11, and May 26. Diverse Voices 2021 will spotlight four industry leaders, two of whom are Baskin Engineering graduates.

The 2021 lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, April 6: Mothusi Pahl, Chief Commercial Officer at B3Bar Holdings and Entrepreneur in Residence at UC Santa Cruz, “Spring Board: A UCSC Founder's Path on Driving Change in Heavy Industry”

Wednesday, April 21: Kelly Harkins Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer at Claret Bioscience LLC & Astrea Forensics LLC, "Living on the Edge of Your Comfort Zone: Women in Executive Leadership"

Tuesday, May 11: Jossie Haines, UCSC Computer Science M.S. graduate and Senior Director of Platform & Web Engineering and Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Tile, "Retaining Women in Tech: The Skills Needed by Women to Help Face the Challenges of Staying and Thriving in the Tech Industry"

Wednesday, May 26: Sheldon Logan, UCSC Computer Engineering Ph.D. graduate and Senior Software Engineer at Google, "My Journey from Jamaica to Google: From Majority to Minority"

All talks start at 5 p.m. PST and will be held over Zoom. To learn more about this year’s speakers and to register for each event, visit the Diverse Voices 2021 website

This event series is sponsored by Baskin Engineering, Baskin Engineering's Inclusive Excellence Hub, and SK hynix.