CROSS Invites Proposals for Funding Open Source Research and Incubator Projects

The Center for Research in Open Source Software (CROSS) is seeking proposals for new research and incubator projects to be considered at our up-coming Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) meeting.

CROSS is interested in funding research projects which in addition to producing high-impact research also open up a plausible path to open-source software that would be widely adopted. CROSS is also interested in funding incubator projects that turn innovative research prototypes into successful open source software projects. CROSS values diversity and inclusion in our research and incubator projects. We invite students and researchers from traditionally underrepresented groups in tech and open source communities to apply to this Call.

Research Projects:

Faculty as well as Ph.D. students from UCSC who will have completed their coursework by the end of Spring 2020 are encouraged to propose research projects. Please note that all research projects must include a UCSC faculty member as an advisor. Higher priority will be given to projects which are aligned with topics of interest and CROSS’s strategic goals. Priority will also be given to research projects advised by junior faculty. Selected projects can receive funding for up to one graduate student researcher position (GSR) (student must have completed coursework to be funded under CROSS project). Research projects should raise a fundamental research question and open a plausible path to open source software that would be widely adopted. Funding of a research project is intended to foster excellent research, to enable a student to become an open source software leader, and to support her work until graduation.

Incubator Projects:

Recent PhD graduates or students with expected graduation of Spring 2020 from any university are welcome to propose incubator projects. Selected incubator projects fund one post-doc position. New incubator projects are expected to start out with significant software infrastructure created as part of a PhD project. The proposal should show strong evidence that the open source software project would meet with great interest by at least one well-established open source software community.

Important Dates

Proposals due: February 18, 2020

Notification of proposal shortlist: February 28, 2020

IAB meeting and proposal presentations: March 13, 2020

Funding notifications: no later than March 23, 2020

For more information on CROSS funding, including the evaluation criteria, proposal requirements, and suggested topics, please review the full Call for Proposals on the CROSS website.