CROSS Call for Research and Incubator Proposals - Spring 2021

CROSS is seeking proposals for new research and incubator projects to be considered at our next Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) meeting on March 12, 2021. CROSS is interested in funding research projects which in addition to producing high-impact research also open up a plausible path to open-source software that would be widely adopted. CROSS is also interested in funding incubator projects that turn innovative research prototypes into successful open source software projects. Projects are reviewed twice a year (end of Winter and beginning of Fall) for renewal of funding.

CROSS values diversity and inclusion in our research and incubator projects. We invite students and researchers from traditionally underrepresented groups in tech and open source communities to apply to this Call.

Research Projects:

Faculty as well as Ph.D. students from UCSC who will have completed their coursework by the end of Spring 2021 are encouraged to propose research projects. Please note that all research projects must include a UCSC faculty member as an advisor. Higher priority will be given to projects which are aligned with topics of interest (see below) and CROSS’s strategic goals. Priority will also be given to research projects advised by junior faculty. Selected projects can receive funding for up to one graduate student researcher position (GSR) (students must have completed coursework to be funded by CROSS). Research projects should raise a fundamental research question and open a plausible path to open source software that would be widely adopted. Funding of a research project is intended to foster excellent research, to enable a student to become an open source software leader, and to support her work until graduation.

Incubator Projects:

Recent PhD graduates or students with expected graduation of Spring 2021 from any univerisity are welcome to propose incubator projects. Selected incubator projects fund one post-doc position. New incubator projects are expected to start out with significant software infrastructure created as part of a PhD project. The proposal should show strong evidence that the open source software project would meet with great interest by at least one well-established open source software community.

Project Review:

Projects funded by CROSS are reviewed by the IAB and the Advisory Committee every six months, and continued funding is based on IAB and the Advisory Committee’s assessment that sufficient progress is being made. The project teams are also required to make all source code available under an open source software license agreement and publish their code in the CROSS software repository.

Important Dates

Proposals due: February 22, 2021

Notification of proposal shortlist: March 2, 2021

IAB meeting and proposal presentations: March 12, 2021

Funding notifications: no later than March 23, 2021



More detailed information including Proposal Requirements, Application and Selection Process, Project Evaluation Criteria and Suggested Topics, is available on the CROSS Website.