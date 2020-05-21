Congratulations to student award winners of Spring 2020

Stay Informed:
COVID-19 (coronavirus) information
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Congratulations slug engineers!
From the Dean’s Award recipient list, the Chancellor’s Award recognizes the top three projects from each division. These students are given an additional $500 award.
Students and white-collar working individuals in modern society spend most of their day sitting down on a chair. In this state, most individuals pay little to no attention to maintaining a healthy posture. Improper posture affects the physical and mental state of an individual. This project is aimed at improving postural habits and preventing posture-related injuries and effects. The team built a consumer electronic product that alerts the user if their posture deviates from a healthy standard when seated. The seat cover contains a multiplex of capacitive proximity, ultrasonic and force sensors, with the aim of evaluating the user’s posture with sufficient coverage of their body from their neck to their thighs, and alerting them when their posture is improper.
Rip currents are like rivers of fast-moving water that can quickly carry the unwary out to sea. This project develops a flow-based method of detecting rip currents from short video clips.
Introns are sequences interrupting genes that must be removed from mRNA before translation, and are a hallmark of eukaryotic genomes. Gozashti developed a computational pipeline for introner element detection and implemented it on all annotated assemblies on the Genbank database available through NCBI.
The following students won the Dean’s Award of $100 for outstanding achievement in their division. Recipients are considered for the Chancellor’s Award. Winners of the Chancellor’s award also receive a Dean’s Award.