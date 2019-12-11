Computer scientist Lise Getoor named ACM Fellow

Lise Getoor, professor of computer science and engineering in the Baskin School of Engineering at UC Santa Cruz, has been named a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world's leading computing society.

Getoor was recognized for “contributions to machine learning, reasoning under uncertainty, and responsible data science.”

Responsible data science refers to efforts that address both the technical and societal issues in emerging data-driven technologies. Getoor, a leading advocate for responsible data science, is well known for her research in the areas of machine learning and reasoning under uncertainty, as well as data management, visual analytics, and social network analysis. She founded an important and growing area known as statistical relational learning, which integrates logical and probabilistic reasoning.

At UC Santa Cruz, Getoor leads an interdisciplinary team working to address the challenges of incompleteness, uncertainty, and bias in large, heterogeneous sets of interconnected data. This project is part of a major National Science Foundation program (called TRIPODS) to develop the theoretical foundations of data science. Getoor also directs the D3 Data Science Research Center, a collaboration between academia and industry designed to develop open-source tools for collecting data, discovering patterns, and making decisions.

A fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, Getoor received the UC Santa Barbara Distinguished Alumna Award in 2019. Also in 2019, she gave the UC Santa Cruz Faculty Research Lecture and received the UCSC Women in Science & Engineering Award.

ACM Fellows comprise an elite group that represents less than 1% of the Association’s global membership. The ACM will formally recognize the 2019 Fellows at its annual Awards Banquet, to be held in San Francisco on June 20, 2020. Additional information about the 2019 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows site.