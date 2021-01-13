Computer scientist Cormac Flanagan elected ACM Fellow

Cormac Flanagan, professor of computer science and engineering at UC Santa Cruz, has been named a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world's leading computing society.

Flanagan was recognized “for contributions to static and dynamic program debugging and verification methods.”

Flanagan leads the the Software and Languages Research Group in the Baskin School of Engineering. His research interests include programming languages, computer security, concurrency, verification, type systems, and dynamic and static program analysis.

Flanagan received his B.S. in computer science and mathematics from University College Dublin, Ireland, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in computer science from Rice University. Prior to joining the UCSC faculty in 2003, he held positions as a principal research scientist at Hewlett Packard Corporation, Compaq Computer Corporation, and Digital Equipment Corporation. He holds 6 U.S. patents and has published 85 journal and conference papers.

Flanagan’s publications have received numerous “best paper” and “distinguished paper” awards. He was awarded a prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Fellowship in 2005 and a UCSC Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015.

The ACM Fellows program recognizes the top 1% of ACM Members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.

“This year our task in selecting the 2020 Fellows was a little more challenging, as we had a record number of nominations from around the world,” explained ACM President Gabriele Kotsis. “The 2020 ACM Fellows have demonstrated excellence across many disciplines of computing. These men and women have made pivotal contributions to technologies that are transforming whole industries, as well as our personal lives. We fully expect that these new ACM Fellows will continue in the vanguard in their respective fields.”

Additional information about the 2020 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows site.