CITRIS Core Seed Funding program invites proposals for 2020

The 2020 CITRIS Core Seed Funding program is now open for submissions. The program invites principal investigators at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis, UC Davis Health, UC Merced, and UC Berkeley to apply for funding that advances CITRIS and the Banatao Institute's research thrusts, strengthens UC campus connections, and drives novel technology applications.

The program is open to teams that include a PI from any discipline on the UCSC campus working with at least one additional PI from another CITRIS campus: UC Berkeley, UC Merced or UC Davis. A total of $500,000 in awards is available, which range from $40,000 to $60,000 per project.

To download the full RFP and view detailed areas of interest, eligibility requirements, and FAQs, please visit the program’s website at citris-uc.org/core-seed-funding. Proposals are due by Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 5 p.m.

All PIs and interested graduate students are welcome to attend an information session on Thursday, January 30, at 11 a.m. in Baskin Engineering 2, Room 180, or can join via Zoom at: http://bit.ly/seedf2020 (Meeting ID: 823 688 015).

PI's who need help making cross-campus connections can complete the Seed Funding Team Formation Support form to receive help locating a co-PI: http://bit.ly/SeedTeams2020.

Past funded projects have attracted more than $60 million in follow-on support from federal, state, industrial, and private sources, including the NSF, NIH, DOE, Intel, Microsoft, Mellon Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

For more information, contact Michael Matkin, assistant director of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute at UC Santa Cruz, at mmatkin@ucsc.edu or (831) 459-4464.

CITRIS and the Banatao Institute create information technology solutions for society’s most pressing challenges. Established in 2001, the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) leverages the interdisciplinary research strengths of multiple UC campuses to advance the University of California’s mission and the innovative spirit of California. The institute was created to shorten the pipeline between world-class laboratory research and the development of cutting-edge applications, platforms, companies, and even new industries.