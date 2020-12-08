Campus publishes sixth edition of “inquiry@UC Santa Cruz” research magazine

UC Santa Cruz has published the sixth edition of inquiry@UC Santa Cruz, an annual showcase of the campus’s exceptional research.
“The outstanding breadth, depth, and creativity of the UC Santa Cruz research enterprise provides a wealth of intellectual adventures to share with you,” Vice Chancellor for Research Scott Brandt writes in the introduction.
The stories, crafted by alumni of the world-renowned UC Santa Cruz Science Communication Master’s Program, cover projects across the five academic divisions.
The feature stories include:
Nature’s master manipulator
Exposing the secrets of a successful symbiont
By Robert Pollie
Living history
New media art connects past to present with archival material
By K. M. Watson
What are your pronouns?
As choices for gender and sexual identities expand, the world slowly changes
By Aylin Woodward
River of life
Modern history ties the altered Nile to disease
By Cameron Walker
Robotic etiquette
Engineering improved human-robot interaction
By Ramin Skibba
A dangerous element
Tracking the elusive biogeochemistry of mercury
By Ula Chrobak
Fungi and fuel rise to the top
Grad student research stars in Grad Slam competition
By Emma Hiolski
Local goes global
As national governments waver, cities take up the climate fight
By Lindzi Wessel
Fish for all
Seeking sustainable aquaculture via fish-free feeds
By Bethany Augliere
Superior simulations
Mathematical quest seeks to embrace uncertainty
By Dana Mackenzie