Campus publishes sixth edition of “inquiry@UC Santa Cruz” research magazine

UC Santa Cruz has published the sixth edition of inquiry@UC Santa Cruz, an annual showcase of the campus’s exceptional research.

“The outstanding breadth, depth, and creativity of the UC Santa Cruz research enterprise provides a wealth of intellectual adventures to share with you,” Vice Chancellor for Research Scott Brandt writes in the introduction.

The stories, crafted by alumni of the world-renowned UC Santa Cruz Science Communication Master’s Program, cover projects across the five academic divisions.

The feature stories include:

Nature’s master manipulator

Exposing the secrets of a successful symbiont

By Robert Pollie

Living history

New media art connects past to present with archival material

By K. M. Watson

What are your pronouns?

As choices for gender and sexual identities expand, the world slowly changes

By Aylin Woodward

River of life

Modern history ties the altered Nile to disease

By Cameron Walker

Robotic etiquette

Engineering improved human-robot interaction

By Ramin Skibba

A dangerous element

Tracking the elusive biogeochemistry of mercury

By Ula Chrobak

Fungi and fuel rise to the top

Grad student research stars in Grad Slam competition

By Emma Hiolski

Local goes global

As national governments waver, cities take up the climate fight

By Lindzi Wessel

Fish for all

Seeking sustainable aquaculture via fish-free feeds

By Bethany Augliere

Superior simulations

Mathematical quest seeks to embrace uncertainty

By Dana Mackenzie