Big Ideas contest offers up to $20,000 for big ideas in social innovation

Big Ideas is the University of California’s leading early-stage social innovation competition. Now in its 15th year, Big Ideas provides funding up to $20,000, support, and validation to interdisciplinary teams of graduate and undergraduate students who have transformative solutions to real-world problems.

Big Ideas accepts student-led, early-stage projects or ideas with a social impact focus. The contest is open to students from across all 10 UC campuses. Students can submit their applications online at bigideascontest.org/apply. Deadline for pre-proposals is Nov. 20.

UC Santa Cruz students can schedule an advising appointment with Alia Roca-Lezra, a fourth-year economics and environmental studies student, who is the UCSC Big Ideas Innovation Ambassador. Appointments may be made at calendly.com/aliabigideas. Roca-Lezra said her role is to help advise and support students throughout their application process, promote the contest, and get to know the entrepreneurship environment on campus.

Two related events are coming up next month: a UCSC-specific information session on Nov. 3 and a writing workshop on Nov. 5