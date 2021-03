Abstract:

Discuss research opportunities in the field of radiation detection for security and medical imaging applications to MESA and IEEE-HKN students. For more info go to

https://mesa.ucsc.edu/

https://ieeehkn.sites.ucsc.edu

The link to event was sent to the group of IEEE-HKN and MESA students.

If you are interested in attending, for Zoom link please contact Dr. Abbaszadh at sabbasza@ucsc.edu.