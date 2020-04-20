[VIRTUAL] Guy Kawasaki's Fireside Chat with UCSC Coronavirus Team

Wed, May 6, 2020 | 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM | Tickets: Free for General Admission; Donation Appreciated. Organized by Santa Cruz Works.

USCS may not have students on campus, but the UC Santa Cruz researchers have been working around the clock to combat coronavirus. Join Guy Kawasaki and team members from the Genomics Institute and bimolecular engineering department for a discussion about the pioneering research on SARS-CoV-2 virus diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments. Discover what the viral genome sequence tells us about the pandemic and the SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis. This event will be delivered by webinar.

About the speakers:

Guy Kawasaki is the author of 15 books and the podcast Remarkable People. He is the Chief Evangelist for Canva, the first 2020 unicorn. He was one of the Apple employees originally responsible for marketing their Macintosh computer line in 1984.

David Haussler is an American bioinformatician known for his work leading the team that assembled the first human genome sequence in the race to complete the Human Genome Project and subsequently for comparative genome analysis that deepens understanding the molecular function and evolution of the genome.

Rebecca DuBois studies the molecular mechanisms of human virus surface and replication proteins using a diverse toolkit of structural and biochemical techniques. She uses her discoveries to design novel vaccines and antiviral therapeutics.

Tickets available here: https://www.santacruzworks.org/news/guy-kawasakis-fireside-chat-with-ucsc-coronavirus-team