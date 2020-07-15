Unraveling the Role of Microorganisms in Biogeochemical Cycles, Including Iron & Copper Cycles

BD2K Summer Speaker Series 2020

Speaker: Carolina Reyes, University of Vienna, Austria



Abstract: Copper is central to many enzymes in ammonia oxidizing archaea (AOA) including plastocyanins and multicopper oxidases. Recently, researchers have started to explore the response of AOA to excess Cu and to Cu limitation. In this study, we explored the physiological response of the AOA soil isolate, Nitrososphaera viennensis (EN76T) to Cu-limiting conditions.



Bio: Carolina Reyes obtained her Microbiology & Molecular Genetics BSc from UCLA, where she started her career studying simian virus 40 viral capsid protein interactions as part of the C.A.R.E program. She obtained a Biology MSc from the CSU LA, where she studied the microbial diversity of soils with high CO2 emissions as part of the CEA-CREST program. She obtained her PhD from UCSC, where she was part of the Chad Saltikov lab, STEM Diversity Programs, and the RMI. Her thesis was on the role that multi-heme cytochromes play in mediating iron and arsenic reduction using the model bacterium, Shewanella ANA-3. As a postdoc, she was awarded a National Science Foundation International Research Program fellowship, Fulbright fellowship & Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg (HWK) to study iron-reducing microorganisms in marine sediments at the Univ. of Bremen, Germany. For her second postdoc, she was awarded a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Incoming Fellowship to study copper acquisition by the archaeon Nitrososphaera viennensis at the Univ. of Vienna, Austria.