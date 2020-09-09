University Forum: Community partnerships in the time of COVID

Partnerships formed quickly during this evolving health crisis. Salud Para La Gente, the Santa Cruz Community Foundation, Santa Cruz Community Health Clinics, and the UC Santa Cruz Molecular Diagnostic Lab are working jointly to test and treat the most vulnerable in Santa Cruz County. Join us for a conversation with community health leaders as they take us inside the collaborative response to address the pandemic.
Moderated by Ryan Coonerty, Third District Supervisor for Santa Cruz County and Lecturer at UC Santa Cruz