Under the Hood of OpenFPGA

Abstract:

In this talk, we will introduce the OpenFPGA framework whose aim is to generate highlycustomizable Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) fabrics and their supporting EDA flows. Following the footsteps of the RISC-V initiative, OpenFPGA brings reconfigurable logic into the open-source community and closes the performance gap with commercial products. OpenFPGA strongly incorporates physical design automation in its core and enables 100k+ look up tables FPGA fabric generation from specification to layout in less than 24h with a single engineer effort.

Bio:

Pierre-Emmanuel Gaillardon is an associate professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) department and an adjunct assistant professor in the School of Computing at The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, where he leads the Laboratory for NanoIntegrated Systems (LNIS). He holds an Electrical Engineer degree from CPE-Lyon, France (2008), a M.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from INSA Lyon, France (2008) and a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from CEA-LETI, Grenoble, France and the University of Lyon, France (2011). Prior to joining the University of Utah, he was a research associate at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland within the Laboratory of Integrated Systems (Prof. De Micheli) and a visiting research associate at Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA. Previously, he was research assistant at CEA-LETI, Grenoble, France. Prof. Gaillardon is recipient of the C-Innov 2011 best thesis award, the Nanoarch 2012 best paper award, the BSF 2017 Prof. Pazy Memorial Research Award, the 2017 NSF CAREER award, the 2018 IEEE CEDA Pederson Award, the 2018 ChemE Education William H. Corcoran best paper award, the 2019 DARPA Young Faculty Award, the 2019 IEEE CEDA Ernest S. Kuh Early Career Award and the 2020 ACM SIGDA Outstanding New Faculty Award. He has been serving as TPC member for many conferences, including DATE, DAC, ICCAD, Nanoarch, etc.. He is an associate editor of IEEE TNANO and a reviewer for several journals and funding agencies. He served as Topic co-chair "Emerging Technologies for Future Memories" for DATE'17-19. He is a senior member of the IEEE. The research activities and interests of Prof. Gaillardon are currently focused on the development of novel computing systems exploiting emerging device technologies and novel EDA techniques.

