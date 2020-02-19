Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications for 5G and Beyond

Abstract:

The International Telecommunication Union has identified ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC), machine-type communication, and enhanced mobile broadband as the three main services in 5G cellular systems. Among these three services, URLLC is the most challenging one in terms of design and implementation. Currently, many proposed approaches commitment to fulfilling URLLC are still based on the traditional closed-loop communications methodology that inevitably incurs a good amount of networking latency thanks to complicated feedback mechanism and signaling storm. Such a closed-loop methodology shackles the current cellular system and its predecessors with a tradeoff between high reliability and low latency. In this talk, I will introduce our recent research results on how to achieve URLLC in 5G+ systems by using proactive (open-loop) communications, which is shown to be a very efficient means to significantly improve the communication latency and reliability of cellular systems. First, our proposed URLLC system using proactive multi-cell association to improve the communication reliability of a mobile station will be introduced. Next, a novel framework of accurately analyzing the communication reliability of the proposed URLLC system will be explained. Finally, a cooperative coding technique across multiple access points will be presented to further improve the communication reliability and a new machine learning enabled approach to reducing the communication latency will be introduced as well.





Bio:

Dr. Liu received a B.S. in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering from National Taiwan University, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, and a Ph.D. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He is currently an assistant professor in the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Mississippi State University (MSU), where he directs Intelligent Wireless Systems laboratory. Prior to joining MSU, he was with the University of Michigan and National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan. His research interests include wireless communication, information theory, machine learning, and data science. He was a recipient of the Best Paper Award from IEEE Globecom in 2008 and 2014 and was a recipient of the Excellent Young Scholar Award from the Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan in 2015.

*As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.