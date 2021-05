This virtual conference takes a broad look at the explosive growth of data in higher education in the past decade and how we, as members of the university community, can be better informed about how our data is being used, and to what ends.



More details & registration: https://citl.ucsc.edu/data-sci ence-day-2021/

Twitter: #Edata21 <https://twitter.com/search?q= Edata21&src=typed_query>

*Register here!

<https://docs.google.com/forms /d/e/1FAIpQLScGdIH-7xuDKqnt5ep sqBDGN8ttVHTsI_nhS8Mi_ pAC5IeQmw/viewform>*