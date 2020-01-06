Events

UCSC-CSU San Jose Stem Cell Graduate Internship Program (SCILL) Information Session

Start Time: 
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 12:00pm
End Time: 
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 1:00pm
Location: 
Biomed 300
Organizer: 
UCSC Genomics Institute Office of Diversity

Join us for an information session on the research-focused master’s program between San Jose State University and UC Santa Cruz. 

This meeting will cover:

  • Program structure and requirements
  • Application tips
  • Benefits, stipend, and timeline to degree

Panelists:

  • Sofie Salama (Haussler Lab),  UC Santa Cruz
  • Salma Farid, Program Coordinator, CIRM Bridges San Jose State University
  • Leila Khatib, Associate Director of the Master of Biotechnology Program, San Jose State University
  • Parisa Nejad, former SCILL/MBT graduate student and UCSC alumna
  • Eric Martin, former SCILL/MBT graduate student
  • Taylor Cool, current UCSC graduate student and SCILL alumni
 
Event Type: 
Event