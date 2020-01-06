UCSC-CSU San Jose Stem Cell Graduate Internship Program (SCILL) Information Session

Join us for an information session on the research-focused master’s program between San Jose State University and UC Santa Cruz.
This meeting will cover:
- Program structure and requirements
- Application tips
- Benefits, stipend, and timeline to degree
Panelists:
- Sofie Salama (Haussler Lab), UC Santa Cruz
- Salma Farid, Program Coordinator, CIRM Bridges San Jose State University
- Leila Khatib, Associate Director of the Master of Biotechnology Program, San Jose State University
- Parisa Nejad, former SCILL/MBT graduate student and UCSC alumna
- Eric Martin, former SCILL/MBT graduate student
- Taylor Cool, current UCSC graduate student and SCILL alumni