UC Santa Cruz Molecular Diagnostic Lab: Tales from a pandemic pop-up lab

We continue to highlight the science unfolding in realtime in response to COVID-19 with another special edition of the Kraw Lecture Series. Meet the 4-person team that co-founded the COVID-19 diagnostic testing laboratory at UC Santa Cruz, known as the UCSC Molecular Diagnostic Lab (MDL). The lab began operating on May 1, 2020, and has tested students, staff, faculty, and community members from federally qualified health centers that serve traditionally underserved populations. The lab's partnership with Santa Cruz Community Health and Salud Para La Gente is serving our most vulnerable residents.



