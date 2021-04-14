Technology and Information Management (TIM): Vision and Dynamics

Abstract:

Job Talk:

Dr. Domike will present on two topics: a vision for UCSC's TIM program and a teaching demonstration on innovation dynamics.

The vision will connect the desires of various stakeholders to program structure and student opportunities with the intent of enabling student and program success. Pieces of this vision include enhanced focus by TIM on fintech, martech, and local internships. The teaching demonstration on innovation dynamics will cover the logic of S-curve technology changes, a role of customers in driving innovation, associated strategy, and management implications.

Bio:

Dr. Reuben Domike is an Associate Professor of Manufacturing Engineering at Brigham Young University (BYU). He specializes in quality management systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing and entrepreneurship. He holds a Ph.D in Chemical Engineering Practice from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) awarded in 2004 and a M.B.A. from the Sloan School of Management at M.I.T. awarded in 2009. Prior to joining BYU, he was an Associate Professor (tenured) at the University of Prince Edward Island (Canada) in the Faculty of Business. Over the past twenty years, Professor Domike has been involved in developing technology start-up companies in the areas of software; management consulting; industrial water filters; and essential oil extraction. Three of these companies are now significant with millions of dollars in revenue and dozens of employees each. He also has worked in the manufacturing industry in pharmaceuticals (GlaxoSmithKline in the U.K.), chemicals (Mitsubishi in Japan), and pulp/paper (Weyerhaeuser in USA). Professor Domike currently teaches undergraduate courses in quality management, lean manufacturing and system design. His current research activities are primarily in collaboration with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Biomedical Innovation (CBI) in the M.I.T. Engineering Systems Division focused on pharmaceutical manufacturing quality, manufacturing location-specific risk models, and benefit-risk assessment of new technologies and drug applications.

As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.

Zoom Link:

