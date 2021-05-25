Tech For Social Good Project Showcase

Please join us on June 4th from 2:30 until 4:00 pm for a showcase of UCSC’s Tech For Social Good teams from both the 2019 and 2020 funding periods. Teams from both years have faced an unprecedented series of challenges – from student strikes to wildfires to a global pandemic lockdown – and have shown tremendous tenacity and creativity in moving their visions closer to completion. We’re excited to celebrate their progress and learn where they plan to take their projects next.

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT HERE

The schedule of presentations is as follows: