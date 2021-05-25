Stay Informed:
Events

Tech For Social Good Project Showcase

Speaker Organization: 
CITRIS
Start Time: 
Friday, June 4, 2021 - 2:30pm
End Time: 
Friday, June 4, 2021 - 4:00pm
Location: 
https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMvcuysrTMsG9aWnSYwfYP62Acktq94lAy_
Organizer: 
Michael Matkin

Please join us on June 4th from 2:30 until 4:00 pm for a showcase of UCSC’s Tech For Social Good teams from both the 2019 and 2020 funding periods. Teams from both years have faced an unprecedented series of challenges – from student strikes to wildfires to a global pandemic lockdown – and have shown tremendous tenacity and creativity in moving their visions closer to completion. We’re excited to celebrate their progress and learn where they plan to take their projects next.

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT HERE

The schedule of presentations is as follows:

  • 2:30-2:35 pm: Welcome, introduction
  • 2:35-2:42: The Cookie Problem
  • 2:42-2:49: Circus-Themed Physical Rehabilitation App
  • 2:49-2:56: ReFuel: Harnessing Synthetic Biology to Build a Plastic-to-Biofuel Pipeline.
  • 2:56-3:02: Project Pasithea
  • 3:02-3:09: The Gateways Project
  • 3:09-3:17: Wonderfil at UCSC
  • 3:17-3:24: weBLACK
  • 3:24-3:31: Enhancing Climate Change Education Through Personalized Scientific Communications on Phenology
  • 3:31-3:38: Ocean Sustainability Autonomous Boats
  • 3:38-3:45: Revitalizing Everett’s Digital Toolkit & Educational Outreach
  • 3:45-4:00: Follow-up discussion/questions, wrap-up
Event Type: 
Event