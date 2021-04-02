Teaching Vision for Technology and Information Management and How to Get Your Company Funded

Abstract:

Job Talk:

Suzie is a hands on learner and strongly believes that learning by doing is most effective. She likes teamwork, and enjoys consciously fostering a collaborative environment with her colleagues. To her students, she is a mother, a teacher, a mentor, and a friend. She believes that TIM education should be comprehensive, interactive and practical. Suzie’s vision about the program is that TIM should eventually play an important role to promote the overall entrepreneurship among BSOE faculty and students, and that BSOE should be the eventual entrepreneurial center for the entire UCSC community. In such a role, she would work closely with faculty and staff, understand their concerns, and seek how she can leverage her industry experience to contribute. Areas that she would like to bring her value in include how to attract quality students, how to pool the resources from the College, alumni, and industry community, how to expand connections with industries and increase internship opportunities, and how to guide our students to get better employment and advance their career. In addition to teaching classes in financial engineering, business analysis, strategy, entrepreneurship, and seminars, Suzie would like to collaborate with colleagues and add classes such as capstone projects, industry seminars, and co-op projects with industry partners, for a vision of future success.

Class room lecture:

How to get your company funded? In this introductory seminar, I will first cover the five basics for fundraising. 1) What do investors look for in a fundable project? 2) Where do you search for funding? 3) How do you strategize to secure your initial round of funding? 4) What do you expect in a term sheet? And 5) How do you close the funding? We will then apply the concept and examine how a 19 year old female college student closed her first round of funding and built an online technology platform company that is valued at $6B.

Bio:

Yunqiu (Suzie) Wu received her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering in 1993 from Drexel University. She currently serves as an interim chief financial officer at Rul.ai, an enterprise conversational AI software company in the Bay Area. Over the past twenty years, she has been working closely with entrepreneurs as an investor, board member, and business manager to grow technology companies. Prior to that, she was an assistant professor at Thomas Jefferson University and conducted research in medical ultrasound, sensors, imaging, contrast media, and drug delivery.

As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.

