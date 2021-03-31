Teaching in Biomolecular Engineering: Evidence-based Pedagogy, Student Engagement, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Abstract:

Dr. Dianne Hendricks is an Associate Teaching Professor in Human Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington. In this seminar, she will describe what she can bring to UCSC Biomolecular Engineering from her 15 years of experience in teaching and mentoring undergraduate students.

Dr. Hendricks is a former staff instructor in Biomedical Engineering at Duke University and a former Lecturer in Bioengineering at the University of Washington. She will describe her wet-lab development and teaching experience, curriculum development and teaching experience at all levels of a BioE curriculum, K-12 educational outreach efforts, leadership, service, research in engineering education, and strong record of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Dr. Hendricks has taught in a variety of wet-lab courses at UW and Duke, including (1) Protein Engineering, (2) Tissue Culture Techniques, (3) Biomaterials, (4) Modeling Cellular and Molecular Systems, (5) Quantitative Physiology, (6) Electrobiology, and (7) Introduction to Microbiology. She has taught the following: (1) introductory bioengineering, (2) bioengineering leadership seminar, (3) bioengineering capstone proposal writing, and (4) bioengineering capstone research and design.

Dr. Hendricks is focused on evidence-based teaching strategies, engaging students through active learning, and weaving DEI into all of her teaching, service, and mentoring activities. She has published her research in engineering education on several topics, including: (1) implementing a tissue culture lab course, (2) creating a bioengineering summer camp for high school students, (3) using peer review for bioengineering capstone reports, (4) designing an inclusive design course, (5) using reflection to promote development of communication skills, and (6) teaching social justice to engineering students.

Dr. Hendricks is a co-founder of HuskyADAPT (Accessible Design and Play Technology), and she designed and taught a project-based course on inclusive design. In addition, she created and taught an honors course on engineering for social justice.

Bio:

Dr. Dianne Hendricks is an Associate Teaching Professor in the Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering (HCDE) at the University of Washington. In 2020, Dr. Hendricks was awarded the UW College of Engineering Faculty Teaching Award and the HCDE Department Teaching Award. She is the Director of the UW College of Engineering Communication Program, which offers required technical communication courses for engineering majors taught by a team of 8 instructors.

Dr. Hendricks was formerly a Lecturer in the Department of Bioengineering at UW, where she led the Bioengineering K-12 Educational Outreach Program, the Bioengineering Honors Program, and the Bioengineering Summer Camp in Global Health.

Her teaching activities at the University of Washington include introductory and honors courses in bioengineering, tissue and protein engineering lab courses, bioengineering ethics, leadership, bioengineering capstone writing, capstone design, universal design, and technical communication courses. She is committed to enhancing diversity and inclusivity in engineering. Dr. Hendricks has over a decade of experience leading educational outreach and summer camp programs at both Duke University and the University of Washington.

Dr. Hendricks is a co-founder of HuskyADAPT (Accessible Design and PlayTechnology), an interdisciplinary UW initiative to promote diversity and inclusion by engaging students and the community in universal design. She co-teaches a HuskyADAPT project-based course where she mentors UW students in design projects for local needs experts with disabilities. She also leads educational outreach activities involving toy adaptation for children with disabilities.

Before joining the faculty at UW, Dr. Hendricks held staff teaching positions in the departments of Biomedical Engineering and Biology at Duke University. Dr. Hendricks holds a PhD in Genetics from Duke University (2010), and a BS in Molecular Biology and a BA in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin (1999).

Dr. Hendricks has been an active member of ASEE (American Society for

Engineering Education) since 2014, and served as the Secretary of the ASEE Biomedical Engineering Division from 2018-2020. Dr. Hendricks has authored 18 ASEE publications and has presented her work at ASEE annual conferences, the Pacific Northwest regional conferences, and CoNECD (Collaborative Network for Engineering and Computing Diversity).

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96535136834?pwd=SlVxOGZXdEpRTFYxZTZ0Vko2TFZsdz09