Statistics Seminars Series: Doubly Robust Estimation of Adaptive Treatment Strategies Through Weighted Regression

Dynamic weighted ordinary least squares (dWOLS) was proposed as a simple analytic tool for estimating optimal adaptive treatment strategies. The approach aimed to combine the double robustness of G-estimation with the ease of implementation of Q-learning, however early methodology was limited to only the continuous outcome/binary treatment setting. In this talk, I will give an overview of dWOLS and present two recent extensions: the accommodation continuous-valued treatments to estimate optimal dosing strategies, and the extension to censored (“survival”) outcomes. Applications of these extensions will be examined to consider both the strengths and challenges of estimating optimal strategies using large, clinical databases.



