Statistics Seminar: Dr. Jim Clarke

Capturing emergent interactions needed to anticipate biodiversity change

James S. Clark, Nicholas School of the Environment, Department of Statistical Science, Duke University

Understanding emerging threats to biodiversity requires tools to infer and predict how the web of interacting species controls their collective responses to climate change. One of the simplest illustrations of the challenge is the inability of current models to capture species interactions. Here, a dynamic bio-physical approach quantifies environment-species interactions (ESI) that govern community change from field data. Just as species interactions depend on population abundances, so too do the effects of environment, as when drought is amplified by competition. By embedding dynamic ESI within a time-series framework that admits data for species gathered on different scales, we quantify responses that are induced indirectly through ESI. By attributing non-linear responses to climate when they result instead from competition with other species, predictions cannot accommodate the change that affects communities of species. A hierarchical framework provides probabilistic uncertainty in parameters, model specification, and data. Analytical analysis demonstrates how non-linear responses arise even when all direct species responses to environment are linear. Applications to experimental and network data yield contrasting estimates of ESI. In closed lake communities, species interactions play a large role. By contrast, ESI are weak in loosely connected communities monitored in the breeding bird survey, as expected where year-to-year movement degrades the link between local species interactions and community change. In both cases, non-linear responses are induced by interactions between species. The probabilistic framework has direct application to conservation planning that must weigh risk assessments for entire habitats and communities against competing interests.