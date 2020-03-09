Statistics Recruitment Seminar: Research Endeavors with Undergraduate and Master Students in Statistics

Abstract:

Part 1: Bayesian Hierarchical Probit Regression Model

General Education courses offered at California State University, Fullerton strive to provide students with important critical thinking skills necessary to enter the global workforce. To this effort, we assess an upper division Introductory Statistics Course which caters to a high volume of STEM and Non-STEM students. This course is offered across multiple sections and faculty. Faculty members have their own style, methods and approaches to teaching giving argument for including a "teacher effect" in our model in a hierarchical fashion. Each student was given the same problem on an exam and the option to complete a survey providing demographic information. We analyze these data using a Bayesian Hierarchical probit regression model that exploits latent variables for computational convenience. Our results show that ethnicity is a significant factor in determining critical thinking score.



Part 2: Bayesian Inference for Bivariate Mean Residual Life Function

There are many applications in which interest lies in modeling the survival time of two variables from the same or matched pairs of subjects. For example, the researcher may desire to model the time to failure of two organs in individuals, or the failure time of the same organ in twin studies. The focus of our research is in obtaining inference for the bivariate mean residual life (MRL) function, which characterizes the survival distribution through the inversion formula. While bivariate survival has been well-studied under classical and Bayesian perspectives, the focus has remained on inference for the joint survival rather than the MRL. Here, we present a Bayesian nonparametric bivariate survival model and obtain inference for the associated bivariate MRL function. Namely, we use a Dirichlet process mixture model with a bivariate gamma kernel having gamma marginals, which is known to have pointwise denseness on univariate MRL space. We test the model's accuracy through a simulation example.



Bio:



About me: I obtained my PhD under the supervision of Athanasios Kottas at the University of California Santa Cruz (go banana slugs!) in 2013. Thereafter, I worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center in Santa Cruz until joining the CSUF NSM team in Fall of 2015. Since joining CSUF, I have worked with numerous undergraduate and graduate students from across the sciences (Math, Computer Science, and Health Sciences) in research. Organizations such as PRIME club, GRAM, SMART Girls, BD3, LACC, etc., have fostered several relationships between myself and the talented young researchers I have been privileged to work with. My research students have presented at conference venues including, but not limited to: JSM, JMM, SCCUR, SACNAS, Field of Dreams, and CSUF Summer Research Symposium.



Research Interests: My area of research is in Bayesian nonparametric modeling and inference for applications in survival analysis, fisheries management/ecology, and neuronal data analysis. However, I have recently worked on problems involving lasso regression for weighted survey data (NHANES), Bayesian hierarchical regression modeling for multivariate ordinal response data in educational assessment, and investigating flexible parametric Bayesian regression models for time to recovery in novice runners.