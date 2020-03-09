Statistics Recruitment Seminar: Multidisciplinary Collaborations in Statistics

Abstract:

Multidisciplinary collaborations are the pinnacle of statistical practice. As statisticians, we need to be able to understand research questions from other areas and propose and test new methodologies that can ensure a scientific answer. Much of the growth in statistical methods is in computationally intensive areas using large data sets from novel sources, where new ways to model data are needed. My work combines teaching classical and Bayesian statistical methods to the next generation of data scientists and statisticians, with developing and testing new methodologies to face these new data challenges. This talk will have two parts: during the first part, I will cover the definition, uses, and criticisms of the p-value in a lecture format. During the second part of the talk, I will talk about my research, with an emphasis on a project that uses Functional Data Analysis in micro-spectrophotometry data, that I will use to explain how my collaborations enrich my teaching and mentoring.





Bio:



Marcela Alfaro Córdoba is an Assistant Professor of Statistics at the University of Costa Rica. She is interested in developing novel statistical methods to address scientific questions related to natural sciences and providing computational solutions for reproducible scientific work. Marcela completed her Ph.D. in Statistics in 2017 at North Carolina State University, her Masters at Iowa State University, and her undergraduate studies at the University of Costa Rica. She has actively collaborated with researchers in several disciplines such as radiology, veterinary medicine, biophysics, climate science, and computer science. More info: https://malfaro.netlify.com/

As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by

not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our

organization.