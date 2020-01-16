Statistics Recruitment Seminar: "Methods for Population Health with Limited Data"

Abstract:



Data describing health outcomes of hidden populations and in low-resource areas are usually noisy and incomplete. In this talk, I will discuss two projects in such data-constrained settings. In the first project, I propose probabilistic approaches to estimating cause of death distributions using verbal autopsies (VA). VA is a survey-based method that is routinely carried out to assign causes to deaths when medically certified causes are not available. I will present an approach to use latent Gaussian graphical models to characterize the joint distribution of symptoms and causes of death while accommodating informative prior knowledge about their marginal associations. This allows us to combine noisy data from multiple sources to improve the cause of death classification. I will also briefly discuss the broader impact of probabilistic modeling of VA based on pilot studies to integrate VA with existing civil registration system.