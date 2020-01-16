Statistics Recruitment Seminar: "Bayes in the time of Big Data"

Abstract:



Big Bayes is the computationally intensive co-application of big data and large, expressive Bayesian models for the analysis of complex phenomena in scientific inference and statistical learning. Standing as an example, Bayesian multidimensional scaling (MDS) can help scientists learn viral trajectories through space and time, but its computational burden prevents its wider use. Crucial MDS model calculations scale quadratically in the number of observations. We mitigate this limitation through massive parallelization using multi-core central processing units, instruction-level vectorization and graphics processing units (GPUs). Fitting the MDS model using Hamiltonian Monte Carlo, GPUs can deliver more than 100-fold speedups over serial calculations and thus extend Bayesian MDS to a big data setting. To illustrate, we employ Bayesian MDS to infer the rate at which different seasonal influenza virus subtypes use worldwide air traffic to spread around the globe. We examine 5392 viral sequences and their associated 14 million pairwise distances arising from the number of commercial airline seats per year between viral sampling locations. To adjust for shared evolutionary history of the viruses, we implement a phylogenetic extension to the MDS model and learn that subtype H3N2 spreads most effectively, consistent with its epidemic success relative to other seasonal influenza subtypes.

Bio:



Andrew Holbrook is a postdoc at UCLA with research interests in scalable Bayesian inference for applications in neural decoding and viral epidemiology. Andrew graduated from UC Berkeley in 2009 with a B.A. in German and Classical Languages. In 2018, he received his Ph.D. in Statistics from UC Irvine, where he completed his dissertation, “Geometric Bayes”, an investigation into the intersections of differential geometry and applied Bayesian inference. For this work, Andrew won honorable mention for the 2019 Leonard J. Savage Award in Theory and Methods, awarded by the International Society for Bayesian Analysis. At UCLA, he now works with current supervisor, Prof. Marc Suchard, on the use of GPUs for Bayesian modeling in a Big Data context. A true “k-21” product of the California public education system, Andrew is a believer in accessible education in the Golden State.