Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

STAT Winter Seminar Series: Almost Matching Exactly

Speaker Name: 
Cynthia Rudin
Speaker Title: 
Professor
Speaker Organization: 
Duke University
Start Time: 
Monday, January 25, 2021 - 4:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, January 25, 2021 - 5:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Assistant Professor Zehang Richard Li

Abstract:

I will present a matching framework for causal inference in the potential outcomes setting called Almost Matching Exactly. This framework has several important elements: (1) Its algorithms create matched groups that are interpretable. The goal is to match treatment and control units on as many covariates as possible, or "almost exactly." (2) Its algorithms create accurate estimates of individual treatment effects. This is because we use machine learning on a separate training set to learn which features are important for matching. The key constraint is that units are always matched on a set of covariates that together can predict the outcome well. (3) Our methods are fast and scalable. In summary, these methods rival black box machine learning methods in their estimation accuracy but have the benefit of being interpretable and easier to troubleshoot. Our lab website is here: https://almostmatchingexactly.github.io

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91567021792?pwd=UWRHLzdYSzVpaUVuRzJEMFVVb2hlQT09

Event Type: 
Event