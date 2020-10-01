STAT Seminar Series: Transformed-linear methods and extreme value analysis

Abstract:

Linear methods are familiar to statistical modeling and analysis, from time series, to spatial statistics, to multivariate analysis. Generally, methods are linked to pairwise dependence information contained in the covariance matrix.



Multivariate regular variation is a framework common to extreme value analysis, and when restricted to the positive orthant, focuses analysis on the upper tail. With a specific link function, transformed linear operations preserve regular variation on the positive orthant. The tail pairwise dependence matrix (TPDM) summarizes pairwise extremal dependence, is non-negative definite like a covariance matrix, and additionally is completely positive.



In this overview talk, we will present several projects in developing methods based on transformed-linear operations and the TPDM for modeling and studying extremes. We will briefly present extramal principal component analysis, a spatial autoregressive model for extremes, transformed-linear extremal time series models, and linear prediction for extremes.



This is joint work with Emeric Thibaud, Yujing Jiang, Miranda Fix, Nehali Mhatre, and Jeongjin Lee.



