Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

STAT Seminar Series: Template Priors in Bayesian Curve Registration

Speaker Name: 
Garritt Page
Speaker Title: 
Associate Professor in the Department of Statistics
Speaker Organization: 
Brigham Young University
Start Time: 
Monday, October 26, 2020 - 4:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, October 26, 2020 - 5:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Visit. Asst. Prof. Claudia Wehrhahn

Abstract:

In experiments where observations on each experimental unit are functional in nature, it is often the case that, in addition to variability along the horizontal axis (height or amplitude variability), there are also lateral displacements/deformations in curves (referred to as phase variability).  Unlike the former, the latter form of variability is often treated as a nuisance parameter when making inferences.   Therefore, it is common in functional data analysis to reduce this variability by aligning curves through a process called curve registration. Often, expert knowledge regarding the location and time that certain curve features occur is available to guide the curve realignment. We propose a Bayesian model that permits incorporating this knowledge when registering curves using a Gaussian process prior formulation. This novel approach capitalizes on the interpolation property of predictive distributions from Gaussian processes while still preserving the flexibility found in modern registration techniques. We detail computational strategies and illustrate the utility of the method through a simulation study and an analysis of knee-power biomechanics.

The Zoom access link is:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96509941990?pwd=ZFpXTzd2K2NRQndvTStMSWVYODJSdz09

Event Type: 
Event