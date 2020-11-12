STAT Seminar Series: Spatial Methods for Human Mobility and Migration

Abstract:

Human mobility, or movement over short or long spaces for short or long distances of time, is an important yet under studied phenomenon in the social and demographic sciences. While there have been consistent advances in understanding migration (more permanent movement patterns) and its impact on human well-being, macro-social, political, and economic organization, advances in studies of mobility have been stymied by difficulty in recording and measuring how humans move on a minute and detailed scale. Today a broad range of spatial data are available for studying human mobility, such as geolocated residential histories, high-resolution GPS trajectory data, and large-scale human-generated geospatial data sources such as mobile phone records and geolocated social media data.

In this talk I will present statistical approaches that take advantage of these types of geospatial data sources to identify spatiotemporal patterns of reactions in human behavioral responses to emergency events, to measure the geometry, size and structure of activity spaces, to assess the temporal stability of human mobility patterns, and to study the complex relationship between population mobility and the risk of HIV acquisition in South Africa.

