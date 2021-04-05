Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

STAT Seminar Series: Sometimes All We Have Are Pictures and Fear

Speaker Name: 
Daniel Simpson
Speaker Title: 
Associate Professor
Speaker Organization: 
University of Toronto
Start Time: 
Monday, April 5, 2021 - 4:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, April 5, 2021 - 5:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Assistant Professor Zehang Richard Li

Abstract:

Data is getting weirder. Statistical models and techniques are more complex than they have ever been. No one understands what code does. But at the same time, statistical tools are being used by a wider range of people than at any time in the past. And they are not just using our well-trodden, classical tools. They are working at the bleeding edge of what is possible. With this in mind, this talk will look at how much we can trust our tools. Do we ever really compute the thing we think we do? Can we ever be sure our code worked? Are there ways that it's not safe to use the output? While "reproducibility" may be the watchword of the new scientific era, if we also want to ensure safety maybe all we have to lean on are pictures and fear.

Zoom link:  https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91480426497?pwd=YUJLeVhjRW5VdVhoRE5LK3Y5WUNKdz09

Event Type: 
Event