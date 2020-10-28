Stay Informed:
STAT Seminar Series: Pattern Graphs: A Graphical Approach to nonmonotone Missing Data

Yen-Chi Chen
Assistant Professor in the Department of Statistics
University of Washington
Monday, November 2, 2020 - 4:00pm
Thursday, January 2, 2020 - 5:05pm
Via Zoom Presentation
Visit. Asst. Prof. Claudia Wehrhahn

We introduce the concept of pattern graphs--directed acyclic graphs representing how response patterns are associated. A pattern graph represents an identifying restriction that is nonparametrically identified/saturated and is often a missing not at random restriction. We introduce a selection model and a pattern mixture model formulation using the pattern graphs and show that they are equivalent. A pattern graph leads to an inverse probability weighting estimator as well as an imputation-based estimator. Asymptotic theories of the estimators are studied and we provide a graph-based recursive procedure for computing both estimators. We propose three graph-based sensitivity analyses and study the equivalence class of pattern graphs.

https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94816842482?pwd=Z3A4K1BSR3p3K2NXUFpqaldSTGxaQT09

