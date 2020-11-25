STAT Seminar Series: Modeling First Arrival of Migratory Birds using a Hierarchical Max-infinitely Divisible Process

Abstract:

Humans have recorded the arrival dates of migratory birds for millennia, searching for trends and patterns. As the first arrival among individuals in a species is the realized tail of the probability distribution of arrivals, the appropriate statistical framework with which to analyze such events is extreme value theory. Here, for the first time, we apply formal extreme value techniques to the dynamics of bird migrations. We study the annual first arrivals Magnolia Warblers using modern tools from the statistical field of extreme value analysis. Using observations from the eBird database, we model the spatial distribution of Magnolia Warbler arrivals as a max-infinitely divisible process, which allows us to spatially interpolate observed annual arrivals in a probabilistically coherent way, and to project arrival dynamics into the future by conditioning on climatic variables.



Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9364811 7244?pwd=bXhnQmdYY2NuekJyV2ZwW WR1eEJVdz09