STAT Seminar Series: A dynamic Bayesian nonparametric repulsive point process for human mobility modeling

Mobility models are widely used in disciplines as diverse as engineering, computer science, sociology, and ecology. The study of how humans use space and how it affects human interactions, also known as proxemics in anthropology, together with the ideas of personal space provide realistic assumptions for human interactions modeling. Motivated by these ideas, we propose a time-dependent repulsive point process for human dynamics modeling, under a nonparametric Bayesian approach. The repulsive component in the model is introduced by means of a generalized Matérn Type-III point process with dynamic thinning radius or dynamic thinning probabilities. The performance of the model is illustrated in simulated and real data sets. The latter describe locations of individuals in the city of Santa Cruz, CA.

