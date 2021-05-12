Stay Informed:
STAT Seminar Series: A dynamic Bayesian nonparametric repulsive point process for human mobility modeling

Speaker Name: 
Claudia Wehrhahan Cortés
Speaker Title: 
Visiting Assistant Professor
Speaker Organization: 
University of California Santa Cruz
Start Time: 
Monday, May 17, 2021 - 4:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, May 17, 2021 - 5:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Zehang Richard Li

Abstract:

Mobility models are widely used in disciplines as diverse as engineering, computer science, sociology, and ecology. The study of how humans use space and how it affects human interactions, also known as proxemics in anthropology, together with the ideas of personal space provide realistic assumptions for human interactions modeling. Motivated by these ideas, we propose a time-dependent repulsive point process for human dynamics modeling, under a nonparametric Bayesian approach. The repulsive component in the model is introduced by means of a generalized Matérn Type-III point process with dynamic thinning radius or dynamic thinning probabilities. The performance of the model is illustrated in simulated and real data sets. The latter describe locations of individuals in the city of Santa Cruz, CA.

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/95171222300?pwd=VlR1aEZoMUczencwdFpoQ2J0TEJhQT09

Event Type: 
Event